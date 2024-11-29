Fascism 101: Feds Propose MASSIVE, Budget-Breaking Subsidy For Ozempic, Mounjaro as Pharma Stocks Surge

“Fascism should more properly be called Corporatism, since it is the merging of state and corporate power.”

-Benito Mussolini

The pharmaceutical industry has been lobbying hard for this for three years at this point — since the FDA approved semaglutide and related drugs for weight loss in 2021— and the Brandon entity is happy to oblige them on his way out of the door.

Via Investopedia (emphasis added):

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares rose Tuesday after the Biden administration proposed expanding coverage of the companies' popular weight-loss drugs in government-backed healthcare plans including Medicare and Medicaid. Current rules limit weight-loss drugs from being covered by the programs, and the proposed changes would classify drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro as medications to treat obesity, with the reasoning that it can cause ailments like diabetes and heart disease, which are covered under the rules.

And it’s only going to cost the American treasury a couple dozen billions of dollars.

But hey — there’s something called a “growing consensus” (among “experts” on the take) that obesity is something called a “chronic health condition,” so naturally the only solution is a lifetime supply expensive drugs that run over $1,000/month for the Medicaid peasants.

Let’s Respect the Science™.

Continuing:

Changing the classification would make the popular drugs available to millions of new patients across the U.S. starting in 2026, and raise costs for government healthcare programs. Over a 10-year period, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) estimates that the change would cost $24.8 billion for Medicare and $14.8 billion for Medicaid. The CMS said it is proposing the change because of the growing consensus that obesity is a chronic health condition, and the health risks presented by the other issues obesity can cause. The proposal will be opened to public commentary for medical professionals to give their opinions to lawmakers on the proposal.

Millions of obese Americans would, the evidence shows, rather inject themselves with diabetes drugs for the remainder of their short lives than get healthy; the pharmaceutical industry would love to sell them those drugs; the criminal bureaucrats who run HHS are glad to give away public money in return for a cushy board position once they retire from “public service.”

Based on the above set of interests among the involved parties, it would seem this full-throated embrace of Ozempic by the ethical and earnest Public Health™ authorities was, tragically, inevitable.

However, we’re in a new era; if a stroke of the pen can stitch this monster together, a stroke of the pen can tear it apart in about two months.

