Congress Members Pen Letter Inquiring Into MORE Government Puppy Torture

Not only does the bloated “national security” state waste taxpayer money on various programs — the Pentagon has failed every audit it has gone through for five years in a row — but it does so in the service of torturing man’s best friend.

We reported a month ago or so on the resurrected Fauci Beagle torture regime, and now more information regarding the Department of Defense’s similar activities has come to light.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

Since the 1980s, DOD policy has banned the use of dogs (and cats and primates) in trauma training and weapons experiments, but we’ve exposed a loophole that’s allowed the agency to continue torturing dogs in other testing. Now, we’re setting our sights on the DOD’s dog abuse and have exposed how it’s wasting $1 million to butcher beagles in completely unnecessary and cruel drug tests. According to federal spending databases, the U.S. Army has recently commissioned a $949,108 experiment on beagles in which the animals will be forced to ingest massive doses of an experimental drug for the alleged purpose of winning FDA approval. These tests typically abuse dozens of puppies and they’re killed and dissected at the end… However, the FDA has stated clearly that it, “does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs.” And the DOD even admits, “animal models have limited relevance to humans and poorly predict effects in humans.”

From the letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, signed by 25 Congressional members (emphasis added):

We are writing to obtain additional information regarding the Department of Defense’s (DoD) funding of seemingly unnecessary and inhumane experiments on dogs. An investigation by the watchdog group White Coat Waste Project reported in May 2024 that the DoD recently spent approximately $949,000 to commission a three-month-long drug toxicity study using beagle dogs. This kind of drug toxicity testing typically involves forcing puppies to ingest large doses of experimental compounds daily for 13 weeks, after which they are killed. With the contract beginning on August 1, 2023, and scheduled to end on July 31, 2024. We are concerned by the DoD’s use of taxpayer dollars on inhumane dog experiments for human drugs and do not believe it is a prudent use of its resources. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated it, “does not mandate human drugs be studied in dogs.” Independent studies continue to prove that an estimated 90% of animal experiments fail to have promising outcomes and lead to human treatments. With minimal results, the continued implementation of dog experiments proves to be ineffective and an unreliable use of taxpayer funds. For many years DoD’s policy has prohibited the use of dogs and cats for medical or surgical training and weapons development research. However, it appears the policy has allowed the continued use of dogs in other testing and research in cases where alternatives may now be available. Non-animal methodologies exist, and the department should allocate more resources to create a better future for drug experimentation. These methods are more reliable, economical, and ensure an ethical standard the DoD should uphold.

