Biography: Biden Maintains Marriage By Regularly Sexing Up Doctor Jill

Much like his penchant for small children, the Brandon entity apparently can’t keep its wandering hands off of Doctor Jill, per reporting from The Daily Mail on a forthcoming biography of various First Ladies.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

Even after 47 years of marriage, the romance between President Joe Biden and Jill Biden is far from dead. From kisses before he boards Air Force One to date nights and him introducing himself as 'Jill's husband', the stress of the White House has showed no signs of straining their relationship. But, in private, the president has revealed some very risqué secrets about why their bond is so strong, much to his wife's annoyance. He infuriates wife Jill by joking that the key to their 47-year marriage is 'good sex'.* His racy comment has been revealed for the first time by Katie Rogers in her forthcoming book 'American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,' in an exclusive excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com. The president gives that marital advice to aides 'much to his wife's chagrin,' reports Rogers, a longtime White House reporter for the New York Times.

*How any Resistance liberal could lap up the lie that Biden is capable of engaging in sexual activity in 2024 when he can barely make it up the children’s stairs on Air Force One — through what psychological process this is possible — I will never fully comprehend. But lap it up they will; their capacity to convince themselves of the most absurd convenient lies is truly remarkable, rivaling even the most devoted Inner Party member of 1984.

For the record, if we’re talking presidential libido, Biden stands credibly accused of rape, with contemporary supporting documentation to corroborate the claim — a claim conspicuously inconvenient to the #MeToo narrative, which for that reason has gone largely ignored by the media.

The most media attention Tara Reid, Biden’s accuser, ever got was when she fled to Russia for safety, which the corporate state media immediately seized on to inferentially offer as evidence that she’s a lying Russian honeypot operation or whatever.

Via CBS News:

A woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault during the 2020 presidential race appeared Tuesday in Moscow and said she was asking President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship. Tara Reade, who worked in now-President Biden's congressional office for a short period in 1993, said she wanted to stay in Russia after a Republican lawmaker told her she was in physical danger… "When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time, I felt safe. And I felt heard and felt respected," she said. "I'm still kind of in a daze a bit, but I feel very good," she said. "I feel very surrounded by protection and safety." Reade sparked headlines in early 2020 by claiming in a podcast that Mr. Biden, who was a senator at the time, sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor in August 1993, when she was 29. Her accusation came just as Mr. Biden was ramping up his campaign against incumbent President Donald Trump, who himself has faced accusations of sexual abuse and rape. Mr. Biden categorically denied her claim. "It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never, never happened," he said. Reade said she filed a complaint after the alleged incident, but no record of it has been found, and it's not clear if her allegations have ever been formally investigated. A 1996 court document says her ex-husband mentioned that she'd complained of sexual harassment while working in Mr. Biden's office. Reade, who called herself a geopolitical analyst, said in the Sputnik interview that after making her allegations public in 2020, she was threatened with prison, her life was threatened, and she was called a Russian agent.

How’s that for #BelieveAllWomen?