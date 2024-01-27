Shock Survey: Almost One-Third of Gen Z Now Gender-Queer

Convention dictates the “shock survey” bit in the headline. But, truth be told, maybe these results should not be considered so shocking given the volume and intensity of LGBTQ+++™ propaganda aimed at children over the last decade or so.

Advertisement

Related: Undercover Video Exposes Pornhub’s Child-Grooming Strategy

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

More than 1 in 4 Gen Z adults in the U.S. identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, dwarfing the percentages of LGBTQ Americans in older age groups, a new survey has found. Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z adults — which the survey’s researchers specify as those ages 18 to 25 — identify as LGBTQ, according to a report released this week by the Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI. That compares with 10% of all adults, 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation, the institute found. “With respect to LGBTQ identity, it’s very clear that Gen Z adults look different than older Americans,” said Melissa Deckman, PRRI’s chief executive.

Transgender social engineers, of course, would explain away these results by arguing that the reason we see a ten-fold differential between the rate of LGBTQ+++™ identification among baby boomers vs. zoomers is that society has simply become more tolerant and accepting of “alternative lifestyles” and that this is the organic result.

Advertisement

They conveniently ignore the veritable avalanche of trans propaganda targeted at children, particularly in public schools and in the untamed corners of the internet, which parents largely don’t understand and which child-grooming entities exploit to disseminate mind-altering content.

Continuing:

The findings are in line with those of other major surveys, including Gallup’s, that show Gen Z is the queerest adult generation to date. In its most recent poll, released in February of last year, Gallup found 7.2% of adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ, including nearly 20% of those in Gen Z, which that survey defined as those ages 19 to 26. PRRI’s findings, which were published Monday, come as LGBTQ rights face increasing challenges in the U.S… “Whether it’s at the polls, in marches and rallies, or online, LGBTQ+ visibility matters and Gen Z is a force for change,” Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, said in a statement. “Thousands of LGBTQ+ young people turn 18 each day — and lawmakers should understand there will be repercussions in November for anti-LGBTQ+ political attacks.”

Advertisement

Let’s not that this “straight news” article itself is subject to bias, as it was written by Matt Lavietes, correspondent for NBC Out, which “highlight[s] the next generation of LGBTQ leaders, creators, and newsmakers.”

Editor’s note: This article is guaranteed to be demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ media, free or corporate slant of state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.