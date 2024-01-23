Sad! Watch AOC Beg Zoomers To Vote Biden

Disaffected under-35s are, it’s entirely possible, the reason that Joseph Biden will not return to the White House (barring massive election rigging — a story for another time).

The Democrat Party increasingly understands this electoral pitfall, given the dismal polling numbers with that demographic that seemingly are capable of only heading in one direction from now until November.

So it’s dispatching its most reliable Zoomer-whisperer, AOC, to gin up support.

“Had it or hit it?” the cringe middle-aged podcast host of a show called “I’ve Had It” prompts AOC — a creepy euphemistic reference to engaging in sexual relations with Joe Biden that they believe will appeal to Zoomers.

“Hit it!” AOC immediately responds, before launching into an elevator pitch full of the interjection “like” and statements inflected to sound like questions.

"Had it or hit it, Joe Biden?"

Via Fox News (emphasis added):

Ocasio-Cortez said, "Donald Trump is what you actually get when you want a politician to embody all of your hopes and dreams and caricature of yourselves. Donald Trump affirms insecure men’s idea of masculinity. They affirm insecure people’s idea of wealth-"… "Yeah. Insecure White folks’ idea of race," Ocasio-Cortez continued in the interview. "Like, that’s what you get when you want your everything to come – all of your life, and identity-affirming things, to come from electoral politics, you get demagogues, people who symbolize these psychological things. Joe Biden doesn’t do that, and I think that’s actually a good thing, because…it’s — it’s more honest, I think, about where we are, whether we like it or not."… She continued, "And, you know, if it’s coming down to this next election, for me personally, the decision to vote is not a difficult one for me, because, just because I’m voting for him doesn’t mean that he embodies everything about me."

This is compelling stuff, sure to move the needle, that exhibits the Democrat Party’s degree of respect for the intellect of the voting public ages 18-35.

Every time this woman, or the Karamel-uh entity, or Brandon himself, or any of these people speak publicly, their gobbledygook takes me back to the iconic Miss Teen USA South Carolina 2007 trainwreck, bless her heart:

To be fair to AOC, defending Biden is a monumentally tall task. He has failed to deliver on literally dozens of campaign pledges that his base cares about and that he cynically exploited to get elected. The economy is in the gutter. The border is so broken that even blue cities have erupted in protest.

Like, what could she, like, totally say anyway?