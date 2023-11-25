Trump Wrecks DeSantis in Email Featuring Thigh-High Boot Meme

Ben Bartee | 2:43 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

I don’t care what anyone says: Trump still has it.

Maybe his cachet is diminished a bit due to Operation Warp Speed and a hundred other scandals, some legitimate but most ginned up by his opponents; maybe the endless political prosecutions have taken their toll; maybe he’s weather-beaten from years of living in the shadow of the Deep State with the biggest target on his back possible.

Regardless, he’s still got that free-wheeling, no-holds-barred, shoot-from-the-hip style that made him the undisputed leader of the party, as showcased by a fan’s brutal meme of Ron DeSantis that he turned into a campaign email.

A doctored image of DeSantis in thigh-high hooker boots appears below text that reads:

Whoever photoshopped this image should be ashamed of themselves. We don’t condone editing a photo of Ron with pleather thigh-high boots. Do not send this picture around.

The enduring appeal of Trump —what skyrocketed him from 1% in the polls when he initially launched his 2015 campaign (many assume he started with a commanding lead, forgetting he started from the metaphorical bottom of that escalator) to the far-and-away winner in a short matter of weeks — is that he has an unrivaled capacity for stripping politicians of all of their put-on, unearned dignity.

The American people as a whole, and the GOP base in particular, hate the professional political class with a burning passion. This is evidenced, among many other proofs, in the pitiful polling numbers of all of Trump’s competitors, who are largely seen universally as products of the ruling elite.

In the case of, for instance, Chris Christie and weapons contractor-funded Nikki Haley, charges of being donor creations are entirely accurate.

Whether DeSantis fits neatly into that category is debatable (he is the product of the Ivy League but has postured and, to his credit, largely governed in many ways as a populist), but he’s certainly earned the reputation as a standard GOP politician over the last several months.

Allowing the consultants to carefully try to manage his image instead of just letting it rip in the way that Trump doesn’t hasn’t done any favors to his reputation as a political robot.

Neither has very obviously wearing heels in an apparent sad attempt to boost his height.

DeSantis fans can deny it until the cows come home, but the dead giveaway, as explained in the Tweet below, is the ratio of Ron’s shins to his thighs. That is not natural.


Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

