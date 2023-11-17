Chris Christie Drags Bloated Carcass to Israel For Photo Op, Internet Destroys Him With Memes

Even when I came up with the awesome and seemingly obvious nickname Christ “Kristy Kreme” Christie and mused why Trump hasn’t employed it yet, I was convinced, and remain convinced, that somebody, somewhere must have thought of it before.

Admittedly, making fun of Chris Christie for being a human-walrus hybrid is low-hanging fruit and low-brow entertainment. But if anyone deserves to be ruthlessly mocked for their gluttony and slovenness, it’s this guy.

Anyway, Christie, who has absolutely no chance of winning the GOP nomination because everyone hates him for being a Judas but who absolutely has a guaranteed MSNBC contributor gig and spot on the Raytheon board after his campaign implodes, took a trip to Israel for some photo-op action.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday visited Israel, saying the U.S. must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel in its war against the Hamas militant group. Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders, wounded soldiers and families of Israeli hostages during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel. “I came here because I wanted to see this for myself,” Christie said during a tour of Kfar Azza, one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. Israel says over 1,200 people were killed and 239 others are being held hostage in Gaza… Christie, donning a flak jacket and flanked by an entourage of Israeli soldiers, made his way through homes with walls riddled by bullet holes and couches stained with blood. Over a month since the attack, many Kfar Azza houses are burnt-out and destroyed — structures left standing are scribbled with Arabic graffiti. “To be able to walk through a neighborhood like this and see what was done to the people, to still be able to walk into one of these homes and smell the death still, a month later, is something that I think the American people need to know.

Frankly, I don’t believe for a second that Christie walked through any kibbutz. I think a specially outfitted golf cart hauled him from spot to spot for the cameras.

“Caption this picture of White Lizzo in a bulletproof vest” went out the bat signal on Twitter/X.

Caption this picture of White Lizzo in a bulletproof vest. pic.twitter.com/D6FsolHUIM — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 12, 2023

Internet heroes leapt into action. Here’s what we got.





Meal Team Six pic.twitter.com/d8WsiL8A7x — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) November 13, 2023





Christie the Destroyer of Donuts pic.twitter.com/i2OmtptOgy — GrimsMemes (@GrimsMemes) November 13, 2023



