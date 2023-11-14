Democrat Pearl-Clutching Over Third-Party Threat Reaches Level 12

Democrats, as I have noted often, expend extreme amounts of energy trying to keep all of their voters on the plantation, well-behaved and casting the right ballots. Their unspoken entitledness is simply taken for granted; these are their voters. Their donors bought the Congressional Black Caucus, so they own them. Anyone who threatens to take them away is “stealing” what is rightfully their property.

The Party apparatchiks are, accordingly, apoplectic over the entrance of Jill Stein of the Green Party — whom they blame for ruining Queen Hillary’s 2016 coronation party despite statistical proof that Stein didn’t cost her anything — into the 2024 fray.

Via Florida Politics:

Environmental activist Jill Stein is launching another long-shot bid for the presidency as a Green Party candidate, bringing back memories of 2016, when her bid may have contributed to Republican Donald Trump’s razor-thin victory… Stein ran against Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 as a Green Party candidate and received about 1% of the national vote. Some Democrats said her candidacy siphoned votes away from Clinton and helped Trump win, particularly in states like Wisconsin.

They’re equally upset with Joe Manchin, who is rumored to be mulling a run on the astroturfed No Labels party. MSNBC recruited the establishment hack and the closest thing this millennium, to Judas, Rick Wilson, as well as the viscerally revolting Jennifer Rubin, to come on air for a Manchin-bashing session.

“They have a gun to the head of American democracy,” Rick Wilson explains. That’s right: running for democratic election is now tantamount to holding a “gun to the head of American democracy”!

Make it make sense!

Here’s a really simple rule of thumb that I like to use when analyzing third-party politics and the derision they engender from the two-party duopoly:

It doesn’t matter if the context is RFK Jr., whom many Republicans now fear will detract more from the Trump vote than the Brandon entity’s, or Joe Manchin or Jill Stein, the correct analysis is always the same: no candidate or party is entitled to a share of the vote, ever, under any circumstances.

If a candidate is hemorrhaging votes to another candidate(s), the onus is on them to not suck. They have to make the winning appeal to voters. If the solution is not to become a more appealing candidate, but rather to weaponize the corporate media and legal and electoral systems to silence dissident candidates and whittle down voters’ choices, can we really be said to be living in a Democracy™?