Green Stooges Lose Perks As Washington Lets EV Privileges Expire

To borrow a phrase from our esteemed VodkaPundit: You know what I hate?

I hate it when you are trying to find a parking spot in a crowded lot and there are all these empty parking spots right near the door of the place you’re trying to get to but neither you nor anyone else can park in any of them because they all have these prissy signs in front of them that say they’re only for the star-bellied Sneetches who are driving so-called green vehicles so you are stuck wasting 20 minutes and even more fuel driving around waiting for a spot along with everyone else who drives a normal car because you’re not rich enough to buy an EV and you also don’t want to freeze to death in the winter because your battery life just dropped at the worst possible moment when you are miles from anything and naturally your cell battery also just died.

Don’t you hate that, too?

Happily, at the stroke of midnight last night, the high-minded goldfarts who ostentatiously drive and park their external-combustion engine vehicles (EVs) in places we knuckle draggers are not permitted to venture lost many of their fine perks. The Big Beautiful Bill sunsetted a raft of federal exemptions and benefits for the good little do-bees who piously purchased the cars of the future to save us all from the (environmental) End Times. Thank you, President Trump and Republicans in Congress!

First and foremost, the market-distorting, 17-year-old $7,500 federal tax credit on EV purchases went up in a puff of water vapor last night. No longer will the higher cost of battery-driven cars and trucks be borne by us taxpayers who prefer not to own them. The credit was created when a Democrat-controlled Congress passed the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008, and then-President George W. Bush signed it into law. Bush may have handled September 11 better than a President Al Gore would have, but he was pretty soft on a lot of other policy.

Never fear! Woke states and automotive corporations alike will leap into the breach to keep the good times rolling. Never mind that both have invested much capital into the EV industry and its infrastructure and have the most to lose if the heavy, pricey vehicles are forced to compete on a level playing field. But at least the rest of us can choose whether to subsidize their politicized financial gamble, depending on where we live and buy vehicles.

Another phat fed bennie for greenies that evaporated at midnight was the Value Pricing Pilot Program. The VPPP exempted states from certain federal regulations, freeing them up to develop programs to reward EV drivers for being such superior souls. New York, for example, just folded its ten-year-old Clean Pass program, which allowed single EV drivers to drive in the coveted High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane. Yes, even though EVs have their own great, big environmental footprint, and their heavier weight causes worse wear and tear, forcing more frequent replacement of roads and tires, they are still so superior that their drivers reach the moral equivalency of other commuters who went to the trouble to carpool.

Fox 5 interviewed Jacque Baker, who said he had bought an EV just two months earlier. Indignation and betrayal were evident in the poor fellow's voice as he stewed over the lost privileges he was supposed to receive as an EV driver. "I just ordered Tesla, and that's the only reason," said the dispossessed greenie. "What's the purpose, if electric cars have to take the regular lanes?" Listen to the indignance and betrayal in this poor fellow's voice as he stews over the lost privileges he was supposed to receive as an EV driver (at the 33-second mark).

In fact, the purpose of HOV lanes is to encourage commuters and other travelers to carpool and thus conserve energy. Energy is conserved whenever travelers take one car instead of two, three, or more — whether the cars derive that energy from internal or external sources. By contrast, the purpose of allowing single-driver EVs in HOV lanes was to give the good green do-bees a pat on the head and to make all the bad gas-powered car drivers envious of their privileges as they sailed past the customary congestion on the Long Island Expressway. Where's the virtue in that?

One thing I was reminded of as I researched this article is that there have been many federal programs in place for decades now to "nudge" (as they call it) Americans into the preferred behaviors — in this case, buying and driving EVs. These programs were on top of the billions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer money that Democrats and even some Republicans have been pumping into "green" and "alternative" energy development over that period.

And after all these years and all that money, this is as good and as popular as it's gotten?

Yeah, it was past time to pull the plug and let these weak technologies sink or swim on their own merit.

