Steals on Wheels: NYC Asylum Scammers on Mopeds Rob and Terrorize New Yorkers

Just when you thought the asylum scammers' e-bikes and mopeds were only good for burning down buildings and mowing down New Yorkers in hit-and-runs, here comes a whole new application of the agile scooters: robbing people.

In the latest viral crime video out of the former Greatest City on Earth, a 62-year-old woman can be heard screaming in terror as some of the Democrats' Newest Americans drag her from a moped as they attempt to steal her cell phone. The clip ends with the woman slamming into an iron pole and going silent:

Illegal immigrants drag this woman in NYC on their moped, trying to steal her phone.



Should every single illegal alien be deported? pic.twitter.com/3AYFrzz52p — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 6, 2024

You can see a clearer angle of the appalling attack here, if you're a glutton for punishment.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell appeared on FOX 5's "Good Day New York" Monday to discuss the problem with the show's hosts.

"Can we talk about migrant violence? Because a lot of people are very concerned," began the incomparable Rosanna Scotto. "They're hearing more and more about violence against the community, against NYPD, and against themselves. What is going on? I heard that something happened overnight with the NYPD."

"Right. Migrant crime in the city is becoming an issue for us, whether it be robberies or purse snatching on bikes, human trafficking, mobs going to the stores, it's becoming a real issue," replied Chell. "Over the weekend, we made significant arrests with a couple of migrants doing a couple of phone snatches. It was part of a big, city-wide pattern — 62 events or people, women getting their pocketbooks and phones snatched. We made the arrest. We executed a search warrant this morning with the detective squad. Big impact on crime, this migrant Venezuelan crew that's preying on our city. We cannot have this anymore. We've got to stop it."

"So how do you stop it?" asked Scotto, "because they're being released back out after they do — and a lot of these people are known to you, right? I mean, they've been arrested before."

"Well, we can see the timeframe when it all starts in May and June," elaborated Chell. "If I tell you right now, in this city this year, we have 32 moped patterns — and patterns are two or more of the same crime — 32 patterns on mopeds versus one last year. We know what the difference is: last year alone, 92% increase in moped crimes, all starting around April, May — it coincides with when the migrants came in. And it's an issue we got, we got to talk about it, and here it is right now, right in front of us."

Over the past week, NYPD officers have been seizing unregistered, illegal mopeds and e-bikes at shelters across New York City's five boroughs. They've also started busting up a major migrant moped-based mugging ring comprised of Biden's sainted asylum-seekers who are only chasing the American Dream. The New York Post reported Monday:

Two men were busted in the Bronx as part of a moped-riding migrant crew that has been snatching cellphones right out of New Yorkers’ hands in daring bursts of street crime — and police sources say they’ve already flipped on the group’s ringleader. The two suspects, Cleyber Andrade, 19, and Juan Uzcatgui, 23, are allegedly part of a wider ring whose members are connected to 62 different instances of grand larceny throughout the Big Apple — including a shocking, caught-on-video heist in which a 62-year-old woman was brutally dragged down a Brooklyn street, police sources told The Post. Cops are still searching for the ringleader, a Venezuelan migrant named Victor Parra, 30, of the Bronx, who was cut loose by a judge in December after getting picked up for grand larceny, sources said.

Law enforcement has dubbed the foreign nationals who staff these organized crime rings "ghost criminals" because they are impossible to identify. WPIX NYC explains:

Investigators have had difficulty tracking some of the suspects because there are no photos, social media presence, or even names, in some cases, according to NYPD Commissioner Eddie Caban. Most of the suspects don't know each other. "They're essentially ghost criminals," Caban said.

During the interview with NYPD Patrol Chief Chell, Rosanna Scotto alluded to rumors of darker crimes the gentle migrants may also be committing: "The other thing that I heard — and maybe you can tell me if this is true or not — that some mothers have been selling their children at the shelters."

"That I'm not aware of it. I can't I can't speak to that," said Chell. "But when we have all these migrants in our city, things are going to happen."

That's a crack job you're doing down there at the border, Alejandro. May the House of Representatives impeach you good and hard today.