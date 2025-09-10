The Texas A&M LGBTQ Scandal Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Monday, I laid out the initial events surrounding a student whistleblower at Texas A&M University who exposed gender extremism in a children's literature lecture. (Get caught up with the scandalous details by clicking here.) Since that time, I have conducted research on the major public university systems in Texas, and what I found is astonishing. Texas A&M is just the tip of the iceberg.

Advertisement

When the trans folks arrived in Austin earlier this year to protest an incoming legislature that was bent on keeping men out of women's sports and predators in skirts out of girls' bathrooms, they held signs that read, "It was never about the bathrooms." Now, those chickens have come home to roost. Their fight was never about freedom to pee next to the gender of your choice, but to indoctrinate the masses who would then forfeit enough power to make a difference.

We see this struggle over and over in capitols across the United States. Sometimes the evidence is obvious, with drag queens reading stories of a misgendered crayon that finds its true identity with the help of a friend. (Grooming, anyone?) Sometimes, though, the devil is in the tangled web of university course catalogue details. This is where I have spent a few hours this week, combing through the files most academic advisors wouldn't expect anyone to actually read if they're not a current student.

Both President Trump and Gov. Abbott prohibited tax dollars from funding ridiculous initiatives, from Critical Race Theory to Gender Dysphoria. Alas, this indoctrination continues anyway, as evidenced in the 2025-2026 course catalogues. Republican Texas State Representative Brian Harrison of Ellis County (immediately south of Dallas) said in an X post:

The TEXAS GOVERNMENT might be the biggest funder of DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination in America. https://t.co/67SLmNqxFK — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

It appears, dear reader, that Harrison might be correct. Below are selected course offerings from state-funded universities. What do you think?

University of Texas

$347,153,456 revenue from State of Texas General Appropriations Act

$43,687,454 revenue from State/Federal Grants, Contracts, and Transfers

S W 335 -- Facilitating Dialogues on LGBTQ Oppression: Peers for Pride in Action (Restricted to students in the Peers for Pride program and is "the second part of the Peers for Pride facilitation program.")

WGS 303 -- Introduction to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Studies

EDC 339K -- Designing a Classroom Community with Equity and Justice (with 20 hours of fieldwork in an elementary school)

ELP 354D -- Equity and Diversity Issues in Education (pre-K through 12 and higher education)

ELP 384Q -- Leading for Equity and Justice in K-12 Schools (a principalship program that "[e]xplores development of leadership capacity to lead high-achieving, equitable, and socially just schools...")

GRG 321U -- Race, Social Justice, and the City ("Examine the way that race and inequality are built into the structures and ideas surrounding urban life through the spatial and racial structures of capitalist development, radicalized migration, and redevelopment and gentrification campaigns. Analyze how United States cities are racial geographies.")

NCS 207 -- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Capstone ("identify a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issue on campus or in the community to address and propose a solution or steps toward a solution; develop leadership in the DEI concentration; facilitate debriefs of DEI events and assist with concentration development.")

PSY 365D -- Behavioral Science, Equity, and Inclusion ("Apply the principles of experimental behavioral science to problems of creating an equitable and inclusive society...")

EDU 331 -- Restorative Practices ("Focus on community engagement and social justice issues related to schooling access and equity.")

ELR 384R -- School, Family and Community Engagement ("focus on equity, social justice, and democratic participation")

ELP 390V -- Ethics and Values in Educational Leadership ("issues of equity, distributive justice")

NSC 106 -- Dialogue Across Difference: Identity, Power, and Privilege ("Explore frameworks, terminology, critical thinking, and empathy tools for engaging in productive conversations around difficult subjects related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Examine DEI resources, issues, and challenges across campus.")

Advertisement

Texas A&M University

$410,327,827 revenue from State of Texas Appropriations

$91,845,645 revenue in terms of benefits paid by the State of Texas

$35,829,260 revenue from Contracts and Grants

ENGL 333 -- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Literatures

WGST 200 -- Introduction to Women's and Gender Studies ("...the social construction of gender; sexuality and racism; social control mechanisms and ideologies.")

PERF 223 -- Aesthetics of Activism (T"he use of performance in activist contexts to achieve social and political change; examination of activism, including struggles for social justice...")

EHRD 408 Globalization and Diversity in the Workplace

COMM 338 -- Critical Race Discourse ("causes and symptoms of structural racism")

COMM 487 -- Communication, Diversity and Social Justice Capstone Experience (pre-approved enrollment)

ENGL 369 -- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Authorship ("Exploration of LGBTQ+ authorship through film and literary criticism and theories of performing the self in the act of authoring.")

Texas State University

$320,359,827 revenue from State of Texas sources

AAS 3350 -- Black Queer Experience ("...historical study of LGBTQ peoples...learn about the experiences of same-sex loving and gender-transgressing Black people.")

DVST 3301 -- Introduction to Diversity Studies ("...explores issues related to gender identity...")

SOWK 4310 -- Diversity and Social Justice in Social Work ("...exploring interpersonal and institutional dynamics of racism, sexism, heterosexism, homophobia, classism and other forms of oppression...")

CI 2310 -- Education for Change ("...how teachers serve as cultural workers...")

Advertisement

Recommended: Texas A&M: Gender Ideology Should Be in Children's Literature

Texas Tech University

$376,942,960 revenue from State of Texas appropriations

$79,000,000 revenue from one-time State of Texas research appropriations



HIST 3349 -- LGBTQ History in the United States

MGT 4372 -- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations ("...the necessity of D&I in organizational performance)

AGLS 2307 -- Leadership and Diversity in Organizations and Communities (principles of diversity and inclusion related to...agricultural and natural resources.")

EDCI 6333 -- Diversity Ideologies: Implications for Schooling ("Examines the origin, purpose, disciplinary orientation, and ideological positions of diversity theoretical perspectives.")

This is by no means an exhaustive search or a complete financial audit of these universities. There are other state-funded higher education entities across the Lone Star State. That being said, the data collected here represents $1,705,146,429 in taxpayer funding.

Texans should be outraged. Americans should be outraged. As the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division has already found, this problem is rampant.

Which course is the most obscene, in your opinion? Tell me in the comments. Did you go to one of these schools? Do you give money to them?

Support authentic and unbiased investigative research like this with a PJ Media VIP membership. There's a reason our promo code is FIGHT: We are in the process of Making America Great Again. It won't be easy, but it will be worth it. Join today, and let's take the FIGHT to the aggressors!