Thank You, Michael Desronvil

As we now know, the “holdout” juror in the macabre circus into which the Lindsay Clancy trial devolved was one Michael Desronvil. And Desronvil has a very different take on the jury proceedings than do the other jurors who have previously spoken out. As it turns out, Desronvil is a Republican, a practicing Catholic, and an immigrant from Haiti who loves the United States. That’s three strikes for the leftist mob. Throw in the fact that he is black, and you’ve set the stage for a leftist heresy trial straight from the Stalin heyday.

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How the worm has turned. The Democrats finally found a Haitian they want to deport.

How do we know Desronvil’s version of events? Did the “journalists” from the mainstream media trip over themselves rushing to interview him? I mean, NBC held a coven to interview three of the pro-Clancy jurors, so in the interests of objective journalism, they must have been champing at the bit to get Desronvil’s story, right?

Er, no. We only know Desronvil’s version of events because lesser-known outlets such as Fugitive TV and NewsNation are doing the job the mainstream media won’t.

All this was as predictable as gravity, as is the mob that will undoubtedly harass, threaten, and maybe physically harm Desronvil for the foreseeable future. Desronvil and his wife have already left their home and are hiding in an undisclosed location.

The American justice system dodged a bullet, but the odds of that bullet landing were 11-to-1. That doesn’t bode well for the future of our judicial system, which is already fraught with judges, and now juries, issuing verdicts based on personal politics. I don’t have much more to say on this subject that I haven’t already penned, but if I ever have the pleasure to meet Michael Desronvil, I would do two things.

First, though I’m no legal expert, I would advise him to sue Kevin Reddington, the lawyer representing Clancy who endangered him by all but putting a target on his back by helping the doxxivists narrow down who the holdout juror was.

Second, I would say thank you.

Thank you for applying justice in a colorblind and objective manner, which was an affront to Clancy’s white liberal sycophants who feel the rules don’t apply to them.

Thank you for overcoming what must have been tremendous pressure to never have lost sight of the fact that your one and only duty as a juror was to ascertain the guilt or innocence of the accused, not to “start a conversation” or “send a message” or “empower” anyone.

Thank you for holding to your convictions, despite the fact that you undoubtedly knew the media fallout that would occur, and the witch hunt that would follow.

And most of all, thank you for preventing what would assuredly be more murdered children. Whether Lindsay actually suffered from postpartum depression to the extent that she wasn’t accountable for her actions is something I’ll never know. I have my suspicions and my opinions, but the fact is nobody, not the jurors or the lawyers or the media jesters, know. Clancy knows and God knows, and He will have the final judgment.

But rest assured, had Lindsay been found not guilty by reason of insanity, that would have given the green light to every disaffected, privileged leftist looking to escape from the horrors of raising three healthy, beautiful children in middle-upper class America.

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Your honor, the voices told me to do it! Oh, don’t worry, I’m feeling better now, so you can let me go. And by doing so, you’ll be “sending a message” of “empowerment.”

There’s only one being “empowered” by such decadent degeneracy, and he’s the overly-proud guy downstairs. Now, maybe at least a few of his minions up here will think twice before listening to his voice.

So thank you, Michael Desronvil, if you’re reading this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for literally saving the lives of innocent children.

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