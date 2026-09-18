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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror: ‘I Didn't Have Any Doubts’

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror: ‘I Didn't Have Any Doubts’
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Out of 12 Massachusetts citizens on the jury in the trial of Lindsay Clancy for strangling her three children, only one man wanted justice for the children. That man, Michael Desronvil, is a Catholic conservative who refused to excuse the evil of triple murder, despite a vicious media doxing campaign and extreme pressure from other jurors and Clancy’s lawyer.

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Now Desronvil has had to move to a new home and hire a lawyer because so many millions of contemptible people who wanted Lindsay to get off scot-free for the murders are going after him for being the lone juror to force a mistrial. He clarified his thoughts on the trial on Thursday:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) shared Desronvil’s statement and praised him: “Hero. It’s not always easy to stand for truth when you stand all alone.”

Desronvil issued his statement to NewsNation because, as he pointed out, multiple other harpies — I mean, jurors — have been slandering him and making false statements about him. Multiple of the jurors have since admitted that they violated the rules, including by going into the trial with an agenda (radical feminism), so they ought to have been disqualified, but they certainly need to face charges for being part of the despicable campaign against Desronvil.

For our VIPs: What Do Lindsay Clancy and Xavier Becerra Have in Common?

One juror actually complained about Desronvil by saying he “had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Yes, that is a real quote. Meanwhile, many of Lindsay’s supporters were extremely disappointed to find out Desronvil is a black man. It turns out that the jury was mostly composed of worthless white people who support baby murder, and the only man with any moral compass was black. This infuriates white leftists who want to pretend simultaneously that all people with whom they disagree must be white, and also that any darker-skinned person who dares to have a different opinion from them is a traitor.

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My colleague Matt Margolis already covered the statement from Desronvil’s lawyer, which you can read below:

I’m with Vernon Jones on this one:

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It’s absolutely insane that in America, it’s now controversial to demand justice for a child killer.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | RON DESANTIS

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