Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror: ‘I Didn't Have Any Doubts’

Out of 12 Massachusetts citizens on the jury in the trial of Lindsay Clancy for strangling her three children, only one man wanted justice for the children. That man, Michael Desronvil, is a Catholic conservative who refused to excuse the evil of triple murder, despite a vicious media doxing campaign and extreme pressure from other jurors and Clancy’s lawyer.

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Now Desronvil has had to move to a new home and hire a lawyer because so many millions of contemptible people who wanted Lindsay to get off scot-free for the murders are going after him for being the lone juror to force a mistrial. He clarified his thoughts on the trial on Thursday:

The lone juror whose vote led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case is speaking out. In a statement to NewsNation, Michael P. Desronvil said he had "no doubts" and believed the evidence showed Clancy "knew exactly what she was doing and planned." He says he is… pic.twitter.com/u6u5EM2Q4i — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 18, 2026

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) shared Desronvil’s statement and praised him: “Hero. It’s not always easy to stand for truth when you stand all alone.”

Desronvil issued his statement to NewsNation because, as he pointed out, multiple other harpies — I mean, jurors — have been slandering him and making false statements about him. Multiple of the jurors have since admitted that they violated the rules, including by going into the trial with an agenda (radical feminism), so they ought to have been disqualified, but they certainly need to face charges for being part of the despicable campaign against Desronvil.

For our VIPs: What Do Lindsay Clancy and Xavier Becerra Have in Common?

One juror actually complained about Desronvil by saying he “had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Yes, that is a real quote. Meanwhile, many of Lindsay’s supporters were extremely disappointed to find out Desronvil is a black man. It turns out that the jury was mostly composed of worthless white people who support baby murder, and the only man with any moral compass was black. This infuriates white leftists who want to pretend simultaneously that all people with whom they disagree must be white, and also that any darker-skinned person who dares to have a different opinion from them is a traitor.

My colleague Matt Margolis already covered the statement from Desronvil’s lawyer, which you can read below:

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice. Please pray for him and help us protect him. This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity. Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond. In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him. He is presently safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England. Lastly, this American Hero and Champion of Justice thanks all of you who have stood by him for your kindness, prayers, and support. @FugitiveTV_Live — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

I’m with Vernon Jones on this one:

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Replace every George Floyd statue with Michael Desronvil, the lone black juror and hold out. Liberals don’t like him because, as a father, he values life. https://t.co/l9jFzFqwvO — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) September 17, 2026

It’s absolutely insane that in America, it’s now controversial to demand justice for a child killer.

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