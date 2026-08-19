Boy George Isn’t Alone: Watch a Muslim-Born Swedish Politician’s Courageous Stand for Jews

After the December 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack in which 15 people were shot and killed during a Chanukah celebration, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch delivered a powerful message of support for the Jewish people. She stated that the massacre in Australia was a warning about how dangerous "globalize the intifada" rhetoric can become. Busch also said that with the rapid rise of antisemitism throughout the world, even wearing a Star of David can put one in danger and that Jews have a right to live safely in Sweden.

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Since she made those remarks, the situation for the Jewish community in Sweden, which at 20,000 is the largest in Scandinavia, has only gotten worse. The Swedish Union of Jewish Youth released a report after October 7, “We Are Not Welcome Here,” containing findings from a survey of Jewish students and university employees. A shocking 90% of respondents said they felt that safety at universities had gotten worse since October 7, and 70% had low or very low confidence that societal institutions could help them if they experienced antisemitism.

That antisemitism was on display at a July 2025 anti-Israel protest held in the city of Umeå. Hanging from gallows were mannequins dressed in Nazi concentration camp uniforms with Stars of David and prisoner numbers on them. A banner with the words “Genocide is genocide is genocide” was prominently displayed, and of course the “baby killer” lie was represented by a figure wearing a keffiyeh and holding a baby doll, surrounded by Palestinian flags.

And where is most of this antisemitism coming from? Suzan Quitaz answered that question in a 2024 piece for the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs:

Numerous studies and surveys have shown there is a correlation between Islamism and the rise of contemporary antisemitism in Western societies, including Sweden. In regards to Sweden, Islam, in a short time, has become the second biggest religion in Sweden. Approximately 20% of Sweden’s 10 million population are of non-Swedish origin; according to some estimations, 810,000 Muslims live in Sweden.15 Sweden, like other European countries, has experienced a massive surge of refugees and immigrants since 2010. The majority of them were Muslims. Between 2014 and 2016, Sweden was second after Germany in taking in refugees, mainly Syrians fleeing the civil war; it took in over 200,000, with 77% being Muslims.16 According to projections by the Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims in Sweden will sharply rise within the coming two decades; Sweden “is projected to have the highest share of Muslims (12.4%) in total population among the Western European countries by 2050.”17 A survey conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), titled “Experience and perception of Antisemitism – factsheet –Sweden,” found “40 % of the cases identified the perpetrator as someone with a Muslim extremist view, 27 % – as someone with a left-wing political view.”18

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Amid this surge in antisemitism, a Muslim-born Swedish politician’s bold action this week takes on added significance. The leader of Sweden’s Liberal Party, Simona Mohamsson, wore a Star of David necklace during a debate with party leaders Monday. “I wear the Star of David for the children who do not dare to in today’s Sweden,” Mohamsson, who is also Sweden’s minister of education, said . Daniel Schatz, author of Sweden’s Relations with Israel and the Palestinians: An Untold History, called it a "striking" moment because Mohamsson “chose to wear the very symbol many Swedish Jews now fear to display.”





And she didn't stop there.

Mohamsson, whose mother is Lebanese and father is of Palestinian descent, called out politicians from the Left Party for supporting jailed terrorists who murdered Israelis. “I think the Left Party needs to be held accountable for sending love letters to Hamas and spreading fear on our streets,” she said.

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It’s not the first time Mohamsson, an atheist whose surname was Mohammed before her family changed it after arriving in Sweden, has called out the group that threatens both Jews and non-Jews alike in Sweden.

The New York Sun reports:

Ms. Mohamsson announced last October an investigation into the “Islamist infiltration” of Swedish society and a possible network of the Muslim Brotherhood to exert growing influence over politics and some institutions. “Islamism doesn’t want constitutions, it wants sharia. It doesn’t want integration, but separation. It wants men to control women and to dictate who may love whom,” Ms. Mohamsson said, according to reporting at the time.

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Her bravery at the debate brings to mind Boy George's recent release of his new song "We Will Dance," in which he proudly sings that he "stands with the Jews" even though the pop star knew it would bring negative consequences. He said that he "was dealing with immense hatred" and posted on X on July 31, "Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life. Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years.” In a display of the opposite of courage, Pontius had told Boy George, “I want nothing to do with this song."





As you might imagine, Mohammson's decision to wear the Star of David has also brought out the Israel haters. Schatz posted that it "has opened the sewer and exposed how normalized antisemitic notions have become—and how far they reach into the Swedish media establishment." He highlighted Elaf Ali, a columnist at Expressen and a writer for SvD Kultur, who equated the Israeli flag with the swastika in an X post.

I have enormous respect for non-Jews like Mohammson and Boy George who have the courage to stand with Jews and Israel, and I’ll continue to highlight their bravery whenever I can.

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