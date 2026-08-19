Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Members Get Clobbered at the Polls

You can almost hear the tears splashing on the floor at the News of the United States (NOTUS) office.

"The stars of the anti-Donald Trump resistance movement that characterized much of his first presidential term failed to gain traction as they sought elected office this year amid broader upheaval in the Democratic Party over its direction and tactics," writes Igor Bobick.

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Apparently, anti-Trump hysteria has its limits as an electoral gimmick, although it sure didn't hurt when these jamokes asked the faithful for money.

The most notable casualty of the anti-Trump drubbings on Tuesday was former Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, the star of the first Trump impeachment show trial. He shook the money tree to the tune of $16 million for his race to win the Democratic nomination for senator from Florida. His main challenger was state Rep. Angie Nixon.

Although primary polling was sparse, major media outlets and national figures viewed Vindman as the frontrunner due to his significant fundraising advantage ($16.3 million to Nixon's $975,000). However, a July poll from the University of North Florida indicated that Nixon showed slightly better relative strength against Moody in general election projections, signaling momentum that ultimately led to Nixon defeating Vindman in the August 18 primary, 56.1% to 43.9%.

“The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can’t speak or think properly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Igor from NOTUS observed, "This election and others like it have shown that relying solely on an anti-Trump message may no longer be a viable winning strategy."

Give that man a contract.

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Vindman was only one of several anti-Trump media stars who thought they could profit from their high-profile "resistance" to Trump and punch their ticket to higher office. It didn't work for most of them.

Another burr under Trump's saddle was George Conway. The ex-husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway ran for Congress in New York’s 12th Congressional District in last June's primary. He got blown away, winning only 6% of the vote.

“Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED,” Trump wrote as Conway’s race was being called. “No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!”

Nobody kicks someone when they're down quite like Donald Trump,

NOTUS:

Other prominent critics from Trump’s second impeachment, which involved his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, also lost their bids for office this year, including former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn in Maryland; former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican turned Democrat; and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. Olivia Troye, a former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and vocal Trump administration critic, withdrew her bid for a House seat in Virginia after the state’s Supreme Court tossed a proposed redistricting map drawn by Democrats. So did Lev Parnas, a former Trump ally turned critic, after seeking a congressional seat in Florida. Both announced they would run as Democrats. Not every Trump resistance hero lost this year. Other impeachment managers, such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), who led the prosecution of Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, easily won their primaries.

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In Georgia, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who left the GOP to become a Democrat, didn't get much love from his new friends. Although he raised $1.7 million for his race to be the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, he got 7% of the vote, far behind the eventual winner, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In truth, the Democrats realized far too late that tying their electoral prospects to a hysterical anti-Trump narrative was never very successful.

Just ask Kamala Harris.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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