Dennis Prager: Why Our Society Can’t Define Good Without God

“I have brought a lot of people to God.”

So begins Dennis Prager in an interview this week with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit. He explains that it’s not a boast — it’s either true or it’s not — before recalling an encounter. He was giving a speech in the Czech Republic a few years ago when a young man approached him and said, “Dennis, I want you to know that Ben Shapiro brought me to conservatism, and you brought me to God.”

I’ve written before in PJM that Prager had a similar effect on me, and how so many of his fans were devastated after he suffered a spinal cord injury in a fall that left him paralyzed in 2024. It’s been uplifting to hear him opine on the issues of the day in regular interviews with Streit, much as he did for so many years on his Salem radio show.

In this week’s interview, Prager discusses the book he completed in the hospital, which answers “life’s biggest questions,” If There Is No God: The Battle Over Who Defines Good and Evil. It is scheduled for release on Feb. 24, 2026. Jennifer Rust wrote an excellent review of the book in PJ Media that I encourage you to read.

Prager tells Streit in one sentence what the book is about: “If there is no God, there is no such thing as good and evil.” What is there instead of good and evil in that case? Just opinions. Prager says, “You or your society like it, it’s called good. You or your society don’t like it and it’s called evil.”

This reminds me of a friend I've known since elementary school who, after four years of being educated or “brainwashed” at a “prestigious” university, told me that we couldn’t definitively state that the Nazis were evil. I was shocked at such more relativism, but as Dr. Frank Turek explained in this PragerU video, that makes perfect sense to an atheist: “It’s just your opinion against Hitler’s opinion if there’s no God.”

Erika Kirk, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk, who was a huge admirer of Prager, wrote a dedication describing how reading Prager's new book feels like she’s sitting with Prager and Kirk in a room, listening to the conversations they would have had around a dinner table.

Streit mentioned how Kirk often used to come to Prager with moral questions like, “How do we choose the moral route?” and “How do we think through our values?” The book is structured around such questions. In the interview, Streit mentions one of these “hard questions”: “What is a value?” Prager responds with the clarity that he’s known for: “It is what is more important than your opinions or your feelings.” He explains that, since we live in the age of feelings, most people tragically don’t even have values — they just call their feelings values. He actually praises the atheist Richard Dawkins for being honest about where he got his values:

He has now come to call himself a cultural Christian, meaning that he understands he didn’t get his values from secularism. He got his values from what I call Judeo-Christian sources, and he’s honest enough to acknowledge that. Western society was created by the Bible.

The Bible, Prager insists, is where good secular people got their values. Ben Shapiro made a similar point to avowed atheist Bill Maher when he told him that the reasonable morality Maher espoused is only found in Christian-based societies:

Prager gives some examples of the absurdities people believe when they stop believing in God: the belief that a boy can become a girl or a girl can become a boy, or that poverty causes crime. Prager brings up his grandfather, who was very poor. He recalls thinking, “Gee, my grandfather — he didn’t rape, he didn’t murder, he didn’t mug. The thought that he would do that was a joke. It was inconceivable. But he was quite poor. That’s when I realized that was a lie, that poverty is why people do such things.” Alas, too many people believe that today, which leads to excusing violent protests and looting, as well as laws that make shoplifting not a crime.

“The amount of nonsense that secularism has bred is one of the themes of the book,” Prager says. As we continue to witness absurdities — like Democrats comparing ICE agents to “Nazis” or silence as Iran’s regime slaughters its people — it’s reassuring to know that moral voices like Prager’s are still contributing to the conversation.

