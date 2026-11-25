Larry

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Self-Deports to Spain After Nearly Two Years of Legal Battles

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the "Maryland dad" Democrats flew to El Salvador to defend, has boarded a flight to Spain and left the United States under a deal with the government. DHS says it is "delighted," Karoline Leavitt says the Trump team has been "totally vindicated," and Sen. Chris Van Hollen is calling it a win. Larry rolls the tape on what Democrats said then and what they are saying now. Plus, the USAID Files go live and show how true stories got labeled "disinformation." Then, a federal grand jury is hearing evidence on Ilhan Omar, a new migrant caravan gets a blunt warning, and much, much more!