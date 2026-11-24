Larry

What Ilhan Omar’s Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals About the Federal Investigation

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, a federal judge unseals part of the records behind the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home, and the filings show the Justice Department feared she was a flight risk and is looking at alleged offenses going back to 1980. Larry walks through what the redacted documents reveal, why her passport matters, and what legal experts say comes next. Plus, Mayor Zohran Mamdani won't say whether the man charged with a Chinatown murder should have been released the day before. Then, President Trump brings murder victims' families to the Justice Department to answer Gavin Newsom's death row commutations, and much, much more!