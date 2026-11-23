Larry

Why Trump Went to Bat for Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, Nvidia's board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO just eleven days after he resigned, sending the stock soaring and handing President Trump a win after he told CNBC he spoke with the board directly and indirectly. The reversal comes only hours after the New York Times reported that Alice Huang was in contact with China's top spy agency during their affair, and Sen. John Cornyn is already asking, "Based on what?" Larry breaks down who really made this call and what it means for the chip fight with China. Plus, Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer picks up Bernie Sanders as Democrats turn on their own leader, and much, much more!