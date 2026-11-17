Larry

Trump Turns an Iranian Drone Question Back on a White House Reporter

Donald Trump stopped for questions on his way to Marine One, and the South Lawn gaggle went from Alaska’s Senate race to a reporter asking if he worried about Iranian drones targeting him personally. “I’m worried about you,” Trump replied. Larry O’Connor plays the exchanges for the LARRY cruise audience, including Trump’s defense of the White House renovations, his fight with a judge over a D.C. golf course, and the moment reporters asked whether he took any responsibility for the FAA ground stop after he blamed Biden and Buttigieg. Then came questions about Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Egypt’s crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and Trump’s tariff warning to Mexico over a migrant caravan.