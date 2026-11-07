Townhall Video

GOP Gets a Midterm Wake-Up Call: What Went Wrong and What Comes Next?

On our latest episode, we analyze the nationwide victories by Democrats in this week’s Midterms JOHN ROGERS, senior partner and pollster at Cygnal, says Tuesday’s results followed broken promises to lower prices and not get America entangled in foreign conflicts. He also noted that white Evangelical turnout dropped from 26% in 2018 and 23% in 2024 to only 17% this year…a big concern for Republicans going forward. Pastor JACK HIBBS of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills commiserates with unhappy GOP voters declaring “We’re all Californians now: we’re bloody, bruised, but not giving up.” U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman RICK CRAWFORD (R-TX) warns the election results spell trouble for America’s foreign policy and also endanger National Security as many incoming Democrats have not pledged their support of America. And TONY PERKINS’ commentary offers hope—and a roadmap—for Christians despondent over Tuesday’s Midterm results. All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel…sponsored by AARP.