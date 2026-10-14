Larry

Ilhan Omar Could Face 'Denaturalization' Amid Developing Investigations

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we cover the BREAKING NEWS that Rep. Ilhan Omar is now facing TWO separate federal investigations, as reports reveal grand jury subpoenas involving members of her family, new questions emerge about her citizenship paperwork, and legal experts discuss the possibility of DENATURALIZATION! PLUS, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro reveals new details about the investigation, JD Vance weighs in, Sunny Hostin goes on the attack, Omar fundraises off the controversy, and MUCH, much more!