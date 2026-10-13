Larry

Ilhan Omar's Trouble Isn't Going Away

On this full episode of LARRY, the Ilhan Omar raid takes an explosive new turn as fresh details emerge about the federal investigation, Trump and Vance respond, and CNN goes into full meltdown over the judge-approved search. Meanwhile, Omar’s supporters take to the streets, a fiery resistance rally sparks fresh controversy, and the political fallout threatens to shake up Minnesota’s Senate race. Larry O’Connor breaks down the bombshell developments, the media’s stunning double standard, and MUCH, MUCH MORE! Raise your hand as a Social Security voter: https://AARP.org/SocialSecurityVoter Chapter compares every Medicare plan nationwide for free to recommend coverage based on your doctors, prescriptions, and budget. Call 580-308-0975 or visit https://chapter.com/oconnor. *Paid Partnership Go to https://ConsumerCellular.com/Larry and use LARRY100 to get $100 off!