Townhall Video

Faith, Freedom and the Midterms: Johnson and Christian Leaders Sound the Alarm

Joining us from Kentucky, U.S. House Speaker MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA) kicks-off travel to 40 Congressional districts in 22 states roaring toward the Midterm elections; he outlines recent surges of Hispanic voters back to the GOP because “they don’t want Socialism the Democrats are offering—that’s why they escaped other countries to live in the United States.” CAROLINE GLICK, international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, reports from Jerusalem on Israel’s observances of the 3rd Anniversary of Hamas’ October 7th attacks; “this has touched every household in Israel and we’re still in our longest war as a nation.” WILLIAM “Willy” RICE, President of the Southern Baptist Convention, renews his call for pastors and Christians to become more engaged in the moral issues of the upcoming Midterm elections. Daily Signal White House correspondent ELIZABETH MITCHELL recaps the week in D.C. and previews possible agenda items for the “lame duck” session following the November 3rd elections. . And TONY PERKINS’ commentary warns of a new California law targeting conversations in the workplace—specifically about religion, gender, and ‘reproductive health’ (a/k/a abortion) as so-called “hate speech” in a new state law. All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel…sponsored by AARP.