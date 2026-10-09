Larry

The Debates Were a Total Nightmare for the Democrats

On this full episode of LARRY, Letitia James and Abdul El-Sayed face BRUTAL debate-stage confrontations! In New York, James clashes with her Republican challenger over crime, Donald Trump, and her record as attorney general. Meanwhile, Michigan’s Senate debate goes completely OFF THE RAILS as El-Sayed and Mike Rogers trade heated attacks, with the fighting even spilling into a commercial break. Larry breaks down the wildest moments, the political fallout, and what these explosive showdowns mean heading into the midterms! Check out the latest news from Heartlander News: https://heartlandernews.com/