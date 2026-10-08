Townhall Video

Where in the World Is James Talarico?

James Talarico has reportedly been absent from the Texas Senate campaign trail for nearly two weeks, and Republicans are having a FIELD DAY. Ken Paxton’s campaign is distributing missing-person-style flyers, President Trump is openly mocking Talarico, and Dana Loesch has a fascinating theory about what’s really happening. Larry sits down with Dana to discuss the bizarre controversy, the Texas Senate race, and why Talarico’s absence could become a serious political problem.