Larry

Zohran Mamdani's October 7th Mistake

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we cover the BREAKING NEWS after NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a controversial statement marking the third anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Mamdani condemned Hamas and mourned those killed and abducted before turning his statement toward accusations of Israeli “genocide,” “occupation” and “apartheid” in Gaza — a striking contrast with statements from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer emphasizing the massacre of Jews and Hamas terrorism. PLUS, the growing political fight surrounding Mamdani, the far-left activists pressuring him, Hasan Piker, Abdul El-Sayed and MUCH, much more! Visit https://besthotgrill.com! Go to https://ConsumerCellular.com/Larry and use LARRY100 to get $100 off!