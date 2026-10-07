Townhall Video

October 7 Special: Under Gaza - Erin Molan Exposes Hamas Terror Tunnels

Salem Media's Erin Molan went deep beneath Gaza into a Hamas tunnel near the Israeli border, one the IDF only discovered eight months ago. Commanders' living quarters. Blast doors. Weapons storage. Tunnels running under the homes, schools, and hospitals of civilians above. The same network where hostages were held, some for more than a year. And IDF commanders say they've barely scratched the surface.