PJ Media Video

Exclusive Preview: Erin Molan Goes Inside Gaza's Terror Tunnels

Salem Media Group's Erin Molan went deep beneath Gaza into a Hamas tunnel near the Israeli border, one the IDF only discovered eight months ago. Commanders' living quarters. Blast doors. Weapons storage. Tunnels running under the homes, schools, and hospitals of civilians above. The same network where hostages were held, some for more than a year. And IDF commanders say they've barely scratched the surface. The full show drops on the anniversary of October 7th, at 8AM ET on Townhall, The Erin Molan Show on YT, and the Salem News Channel.