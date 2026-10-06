Townhall Video

New Maine Poll: Susan Collins Trails Overall, Leads Older Voters by 12

With Election Day just four weeks away, Larry O’Connor sits down with AARP’s John Hishta to break down the voters who could determine the midterms. They examine new polling from Maine’s closely watched Senate race, why voters 50+ could be decisive, the issues driving them to the polls, split-ticket voting and what upcoming polling could reveal about the battle for the House. The new Maine polling shows Troy Jackson leading Susan Collins by three points overall, while Collins holds a 12-point advantage among older voters.