Larry

Democrats Plan Mass Protest Against Zohran Mamdani

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we cover the BREAKING NEWS as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces a stunning revolt from his own left-wing base, with pro-Palestinian activists accusing him of “betrayal” and organizing a protest outside City Hall on October 7. PLUS, the growing backlash over Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy, the activists now turning against him, the latest political fallout and MUCH, much more! Raise your hand as a Social Security voter: https://AARP.org/SocialSecurityVoter Chapter compares every Medicare plan nationwide for free to recommend coverage based on your doctors, prescriptions, and budget. Call 580-308-0975 or visit https://chapter.com/oconnor. *Paid Partnership See why more Americans are adding Byrna to their personal safety plans: https://byrna.com/larry Go to https://ConsumerCellular.com/Larry and use LARRY100 to get $100 off!