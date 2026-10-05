Larry

Trump Just Got Everything on Jack Smith

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we cover the BREAKING NEWS after newly released documents revealed Jack Smith’s team tracked phone activity involving President Trump’s inner circle and numerous defense lawyers, raising explosive new questions about the former Special Counsel’s investigation. PLUS, Smith’s stunning John Brennan contradiction, his “No Kings” controversy, the economy, immigration, the midterms and MUCH, much more! Join the Angel Guild today by visiting https://angel.com/LO to unlock exclusive access to the series now streaming on Angel. Go to https://ConsumerCellular.com/Larry and use LARRY100 to get $100 off!