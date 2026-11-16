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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green Follow @VodkaPundit
Nov 16, 2026 10:15 AM
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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I don't know what you did this weekend, but on Saturday I watched a spaceship flying at Mach 25 in orbit around the Earth in a glorious 4K live feed, then I watched it slow down, re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, and use its engines to make a controlled landing in the giant "chopstick" arms of a launch/landing platform called Mechazilla.

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In between, it put 26 V3 Starlink satellites in orbit. In a few weeks, those highly capable birds will add roughly 5% more capacity to Starlink's existing fleet of more than 11,000 satellites.

After, I wouldn't stop talking about it with anyone who would listen, and even a few who wouldn't.

There's so much more to talk about that I hope Stephen Kruiser and I can count on seeing you today at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

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News Topics 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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