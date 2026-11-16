MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I don't know what you did this weekend, but on Saturday I watched a spaceship flying at Mach 25 in orbit around the Earth in a glorious 4K live feed, then I watched it slow down, re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, and use its engines to make a controlled landing in the giant "chopstick" arms of a launch/landing platform called Mechazilla.

Advertisement

In between, it put 26 V3 Starlink satellites in orbit. In a few weeks, those highly capable birds will add roughly 5% more capacity to Starlink's existing fleet of more than 11,000 satellites.

After, I wouldn't stop talking about it with anyone who would listen, and even a few who wouldn't.

There's so much more to talk about that I hope Stephen Kruiser and I can count on seeing you today at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.