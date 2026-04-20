Want to Steal an American Job? There's an App for That!

"Are you an American? Born here? Generations deep? Looking for a job?" WND's Amanda Bartolotta posted to X on Sunday. "Yeah… this job board is not for you."

The job board is called Migrant Mate, and there's even a mobile app promising it will help "Land your dream job in the U.S." Or as Bartolotta put it, "the entire selling point is making sure employers are ready to sponsor foreign workers before you even apply."

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"500,000+ jobs. Filtered by visa type. Built specifically for foreign workers in the U.S. job market."

It's not just for foreign job-seekers, of course. If you're an American company looking to undercut the market for American workers, Migrant Mate is your completely legal enabler.

Angry? You aren't the only one.

Let me give you a quick peek behind the PJ Media curtain. We have a "Stories Claimed" Slack channel to try to keep duplication to a minimum. It's pretty quiet, really. You post your claim and get out, and so does everyone else. It's not the place for chat or sharing memes — we have other channels for that.

But as soon as I claimed the Migrant Mate story, Stories Claimed lit up. Colleague Catherine Salgado said it's "driving me insane that I can’t get hired for any sort of job in Tucson but every time I walk into a store or business there are immigrant employees who can’t speak English." And Matt Margolis called the app "the new Tinder, helping immigrants [EXPLETIVE DELETED] Americans."

Spicy. But true.

Still, I want to talk less about Migrant Mate and more about why we can't have nice things anymore.

While Migrant Mate doesn't break any laws, it's a perfect example of what happens when the law prioritizes cheaper foreigners over native or naturalized Americans. I mean, if you're a foreign job-seeker qualified for the Amtex Systems Senior Analytics Engineer listing that just went live on Migrant Mate, my first thought is that you probably aren't fleeing oppression — or even poverty — in your home country.

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Stuff like this gives immigration and trade a bad name. Which is a real shame, since the West in general (and the U.S. in particular) used to be very good at this stuff.

But then government had to go and screw it all up, as governments do — and all I can say is, I'm glad we got our trade and immigration in while the getting was good. Since I'm putting off lunch writing this column, I'll use food to illustrate both.

From arrabbiata (penne with tomatoes, garlic, red chili peppers, and olive oil — yum) to zuppo di pomodoro (rustic Tuscan soup), it's almost impossible to imagine Italian food without tomatoes, but they're New World produce that traders didn't bring to Italy until the 1500s, and only became a staple in the 19th century. Italian immigrants then brought their New World-infused dishes with them.

Did you order the Kung Pao Chicken the last time you had Chinese delivered? All those spicy Szechuan dishes are the result of Portuguese traders bringing Central and South American chili peppers to China, the Chinese falling in love with them, and Chinese immigrants bringing them here. In fact, all the spicy "American" food you love has its chili pepper roots in Latin America.

The spice trade was not merely East to West, gentle reader — and the world is a tastier place for it. Richer, too.

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But we're sick of trading with China. That's because, before Trump, Washington was happy to let the Commies steal our intellectual property and then dump their stolen goods on our markets at below-market prices. And now there's an app practically weaponizing Washington's broken visa system against American workers.

It's no wonder that nativist sentiment now runs so high in America, but that won't stop me from making arrabbiata for lunch.

Recommended: Trump’s China Squeeze: Follow the Money, Not the Oil

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