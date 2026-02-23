MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on February 23, 2026

Do you believe in miracles?

I sure do, after U.S.A. Men's Hockey beat Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics after our collection of highly paid professional NHL players performed slightly better than Canada's collection of highly paid professional NHL players.

Advertisement

OK, maybe not so much a miracle.

While you might not be able to get real dream teams of college players any longer, you can still get your Monday dose of Five O'Clock Somewhere, right here at PJ Media.

Join us at the usual time. See you then. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Left Is Big Mad at Kash Patel for Celebrating the Gold Medal Win With USA Hockey Tim O'Brien
ABC Poll Stunner: Americans STILL Trust Trump More Than the Dems — and in Every Category, Too! Scott Pinsker
AOC Has Instagram Meltdown. It’s a Sight to Behold. Matt Margolis
Old Aliases Never Die: From Founders to Trump, They Just Dial In David Manney
Top Cartel Leader Killed, Total Chaos Erupts in Mexico Sarah Anderson
Dem Congressional Candidate Refuses to Say He’d Deport a Single Illegal Alien Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

ABC Poll Stunner: Americans STILL Trust Trump More Than the Dems — and in Every Category, Too!
An Anti-Immigration UK Party With Teeth?
Muslim Crowd in Times Square Boasts: ‘We Are Taking Over New York City!’
Advertisement