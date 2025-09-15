MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Big thanks to Ashley McCully and all our VIPeeps for sticking around so long for Friday's show. Everybody needed some extra levity, and everybody delivered.

Seriously, thank you.

We have a fresh new week to look forward to, and while some people think I'm crazy for believing this, I believe we can go a full week without any fresh horrors.

I'm not saying I believe it will happen, mind you — I don't want to jinx anything.

So cross your fingers and join us at 3 p.m. Eastern.

