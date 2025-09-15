MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on September 15, 2025

Big thanks to Ashley McCully and all our VIPeeps for sticking around so long for Friday's show. Everybody needed some extra levity, and everybody delivered.

Seriously, thank you.

Advertisement

We have a fresh new week to look forward to, and while some people think I'm crazy for believing this, I believe we can go a full week without any fresh horrors.

I'm not saying I believe it will happen, mind you — I don't want to jinx anything.

So cross your fingers and join us at 3 p.m. Eastern.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

Okay, Now Leftists Are Posting Hit Lists of the People They Want to Murder Next Robert Spencer
The Morning Briefing: MSNBC Might End Up Getting a Corporate Exorcism Stephen Kruiser
The Actual Charlie Kirk 2nd Amendment Quote Lefties Lie About Catherine Salgado
The 'Largest Firing Operation in History' Gets 50,000+ Submissions of People Happy That Charlie Kirk Died Rick Moran
Democrats Are REALLY Upset That John Fetterman Said Trump Isn’t Hitler Matt Margolis
Charlie Kirk's Assassin May Be Part of a Larger Left-Wing Terror Effort Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Charlie Kirk Wanted His Legacy to Be Faith
Food Industry Lobbyists Quietly Flummoxed By MAHA Regime
Sunday Thoughts: Mourning With Hope in a Broken World
Advertisement