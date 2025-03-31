There's Something Very Suspicious Going on With Those Tesla Protests

Stephen Green | 1:57 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

You too can be reimbursed for up to $200, and all you have to do is protest Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk from the comfort of a Tesla dealership. It isn't clear whether the offer from the left-wing Indivisible Project covers the cost of spray paint, keys, or bail, but money is fungible — so wink-wink, nudge-nudge, comrade. 

"Indivisible Project can reimburse groups for eligible expenses associated with your Musk or Us actions, up to $200 per group, per congressional recess!" the group's website reads, followed by a link to get the reimbursement form. 

But here's the kicker. Since gaining social media attention, the page has been removed — curiouser and curiouser — but the form is still online. I suspect the people who make their living this way, or at least enjoy a nice side gig or three, are involved with various online groups where direct links to reimbursement forms can be shared. 

That isn't me being paranoid. That's just me understanding how the internet works. 

Indivisible Project's parent organization — more on that in a moment — was founded and is run by the husband-wife team of Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin. Greenberg is your typical NGO type — nice upbringing, good schools, brief Capitol Hill career (with Tom Perriello [D-Va.] and at State). She followed up with the creation of an online anti-Trump publication called "Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda," and the establishment of the Indivisible Civics organization.

While DataRepublican doesn't show Indivisible Civics receiving any taxpayer money, it has received $5,424,005 from somewhere, with about half of those funds going to wages and salaries and another 10% to benefits. 

But here's where it gets fun. The fine print disclaimer at the bottom of the since-deleted signup page reads, "Indivisible.org is a joint website of Indivisible Project and Indivisible Action. Indivisible Project is a registered 501(c)(4). Indivisible Action is a Hybrid Polítical Action Committee. They are separate organizations."

That's legalese for "the parent organization (Indivisible Civics aka Indivisible.org) is legally and financially shielded from any stupid stuff people do with the money and encouragement of the new organization (Indivisible Project)." But again, money is fungible — so wink-wink, nudge-nudge, comrade. 

Back in the '80s, we called that "plausible deniability."

I haven't been able to find anything about where Indivisible gets its funding. What I did find was The American Prospect's Peter Dreier saying that Indivisible's goal is to "save American democracy" and "resume the project of creating a humane America that is more like social democracy than corporate plutocracy."

And the way to do that is by paying agitprop protestors with mysteriously sourced dollars to try and frustrate the will of the American people as expressed in the last election.

Do you know why the Tea Party had to be squelched out of existence by the Obama IRS and the RINO establishment? Because it was a genuinely grassroots movement against government overreach. Any form of protest is to be permitted or even celebrated — provided it enjoys the imprimatur of the Establishment or the NGO/Billionaire-class, assuming you can find a functional difference between the two.

Recommended: NYT Panics Over Religious Freedoms, 'Particularly Christian' Groups

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

