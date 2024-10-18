FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on October 18, 2024

"What's this? Didn't you guys say on Monday there would be no show on Friday because Producer Jim was on vacation?"

We did say that. And Producer Jim is on vacation.

But guess what? Even though Friday is Kruiser's day off and he was really going to enjoy not working (such as it is) on his day off, he did some math. And Kruiser realized we only have three more Fridays before the election — and that our VIPeeps deserve to get a show and a guest on every single one of those Fridays.

So he conned Micah into filling in for Jim and we're going to do this show today.

For AMERICA.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

