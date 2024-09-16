MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:15 AM on September 16, 2024

If it's Monday, it must be Luxembourg. Or — and much more fun — it could be Five O'Clock Somewhere, the longest-running and most-loved video live chat in the entire Townhall digital empire. Our VIP Gold family makes it that way. You'll find them in the comments section, having their own little party almost wholly unrelated to anything your hosts, Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly, might be talking about.

Advertisement

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 50% off SAVEAMERICA promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

See you then — can't wait. 

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Category: VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Party of Joy Inspires Another Attempt On Donald Trump's Life Stephen Kruiser
EV Dealers Are So Desperate to Offload Stock That They're Offering Lease Deals For $20 a Month Rick Moran
DeSantis Takes Matters Into His Own Hands on Assassination Attempt Paula Bolyard
ABC News Is Perplexed: Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Getting a Post-Debate Bounce? The Answer Is… Scott Pinsker
We Now Know How the Gunman Targeted Trump at His Golf Course Matt Margolis
Dan Bongino Predicted Another Assassination Attempt on Trump Would Happen Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Australia Codifies ‘Misinformation’ Ban in Anti-Free Speech Law
MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement