HARD TO WATCH: Biden Suffers Multiple Glitches in Nevada Campaign Swing

While my colleagues — who are all much smarter than I am, it would seem — were focused Tuesday night on the fun, games, and red meat at the Republican National Convention, I was abusing my brain (and liver) watching Biden attempt to campaign in Nevada. And now my brain and liver both hurt.

The erstwhile Most Powerful Man in the World™ made at least two campaign appearances in the Silver State on Tuesday, which the White House now calls "a big boy day."

For what it's worth, unions delivered Nevada to Biden in 2020, doing the election things that unions do to deliver the vote for Biden in Henderson and Washoe counties where Las Vegas and Reno are. This year, Teamster boss Sean O’Brien spoke at the RNC. Republicans might not have liked everything — or much of anything — that O'Brien had to say, but he wasn't at the RNC to speak to Republicans. He was there to deliver a message to Democrats: "Biden sleeps with the fishes."

But I digress. I promised you more of Biden's brain-squeezing weirdness, so here you go.

Biden's biggest stop in Nevada was to the keynote address at this year's NAACP convention in Las Vegas, where he gave a little pep talk about [checks notes] how racist his home state of Delaware is.

Biden is rambling incomprehensively again pic.twitter.com/f71tlQylyp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

To sum up:

Half moons.

More oil than Houston.

???

LOUD NOISES.

As has become the norm over the last few years, there were two Bidens on the stage yesterday — and I don't mean one of them was Jill, Hunter, or Beau (who died in the Civil Rights movement or something). There are two Joe Bidens during a typical speech. There's the doddering old man who can't finish a sentence, and then there's the one whose sentences have you going "Wut?"

This one is the latter:

Sure. Why not at this point. https://t.co/jqgP2MXu5d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2024

What is he talking about? Who is Mouse? I don't know and neither do you and neither does Biden.

Here's the highlight reel:

Forget politics, this is hard to watch on a purely human level.



Let this poor guy rest. pic.twitter.com/QfjfB7As3j — Austen Allred (@Austen) July 16, 2024

"Anyway. Don't get me started," is the new thing the White House got etched into his brain deep enough that he understands it's what he should say when he can't remember what he's supposed to say.

Biden also visited a local grocery store, an event he seems to have been only dimly aware of even while he was there.

SUNDOWNING: Biden has absolutely no idea where he is as he tours the deli of a Nevada market pic.twitter.com/EVjGUaQRKy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2024

"Whoa, look at those meat prices," he didn't say.

Meanwhile, Michael Hirsh is assuring Foreign Policy readers — it's an Establishment publication, through and through — that Biden "has always been a gaffe machine. But no one understands foreign policy better." I'm forced to assume that Hirsh hasn't read any global news since around 2019.

The entire Establishment is flailing.

Watching these clips last night inspired me to write a new joke, and here it is.

"So this guy, Joe Biden, went to campaign in Nevada."

That's it. That's the joke. I admit it isn't very funny, but look at the material I have to work with.