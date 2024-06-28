FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on June 28, 2024

It's a very special "Is Steve Still Alive After Last Night?" episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere."

We don't usually talk much news on Fridays but, after that debate, I'm sure we'll have some fun with it.

See you then — can't wait.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

