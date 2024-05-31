FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on May 31, 2024

TGIF but, even more importantly, thank Hot Air's Ed Morrissey for joining Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly on Friday's "Five O'Clock Somewhere."

We missed our VIPeeps on Monday due to Memorial Day, so we won't lack for anything to talk about... unlike all the rest of those times.

Heh.

See you then. Can't wait.

P.S. If you've missed FOUR YEARS of the longest-running and best-loved video live chat anywhere in the Townhall digital empire, don't miss another show. Take advantage of our first-ever 60% off VIP/VIP Gold offer with today's WITCHHUNT promo code.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

