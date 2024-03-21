Have Gazans Learned Nothing?

Whatever remains of Hamas in Gaza is mostly holed up in tunnels and in the southernmost city of Rafah, fat with food and weapons while the Arab residents of Gaza — we're assured by the most trustworthy propaganda outlets — are either starved or slaughtered by genocidal Israeli soldiers.

But the ruin in the Gaza Strip is very real, and a World War II-style reminder of why it's a bad idea to start wars with more powerful opponents. And yet a new poll shows that support for Hamas — and for murdering Jews — remains as strong as ever in what's left of Gaza.

Here are the headline numbers, courtesy of Robert Staloff on Twitter.

These #Palestinian poll results (from March 2024) tell a depressing story:

- 71% say 10/7 attacks were "correct"

- 91% say #Hamas committed no war crimes in this conflict

- 59% say Hamas should control #Gaza after the war is over

- Hamas has double the popular support of #Fatah,… — Robert Satloff (@robsatloff) March 20, 2024

The disparity between the first two numbers is wide enough to sail a battleship through. "We didn't rape anybody to death or take any children hostage, but those Jews sure were asking for it!"

And 59% want Hamas to run the Gaza Strip after the war is over? That's like more than half of Germany, in the weeks before the Nazi surrender, looking at the rubble that was once a great country and concluding that Hitler deserved a second chance. Or the people of Japan in August of 1945 deciding that just riding out the nuclear destruction wouldn't be too bad.

Attitudes in Gaza aren't fed only by Hamas but by propagandists like Mariam Barghouti, a Ramallah-based American-Palestinian "writer, blogger, researcher, commentator and journalist."

Israeli forces just killed three Palestinian resistance fighters by bombing a car they were in, extra judicially assassinating them because they couldn’t take them in actual combat.



Israel’s army is neither morally acceptable nor is it capable. They just have big bombs. — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) March 20, 2024

Those attitudes are also fed by the endless stream of moral support provided by Leftists all over the West, but particularly concentrated in the media, entertainment, and education. Also in the Biden administration, which I was sad but not shocked to learn shortly after the October 7 terror invasion of southern Israel.

Maybe you've seen something similar before in your own life — the guy who picks a bar fight he can't win but, no matter how many times the bigger guy puts him on the pavement, he just keeps getting up for more.

"STAY DOWN!" the crowd shouts, but this bruised and bleeding idiot has a chip on his shoulder the size of Pike's Peak.

The bigger guy, who just wanted to be left alone with his beer, out of pure pity never quite gives the idiot the beating he's asking for.

Maybe it's time he did.

Israel, it turned out, was far too lenient in its treatment of Gaza since abandoning the strip almost 20 years ago. Allowing aid to pour in, cities to be built, making medical care and jobs available in Israel for those who wanted them... all that kindness brought was an even greater determination among the people of Gaza to murder more Jews.

They asked for a pounding on Oct 7. They ask for it still.

Give the people what they want, good and hard.

