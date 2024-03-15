FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Chris Queen

Stephen Green | 7:45 AM on March 15, 2024

It's been Snow Day conditions here on Monument Hill since Wedneday afternoon, when our district went ahead and canceled school on Thursday even though a single flake had yet to fall. As unpredictable as the weather can be around here, Melissa and I joked it would be funny if the storm missed us completely for the first snow-free snow day.

Advertisement

Thursday morning we had 18 inches. Thursday evening, 30.

There's more on the way and, since I don't have to go anywhere or shovel anything, I'm just enjoying the views.

But most I'm looking foreward to today's live chat, and having Chris Queen back as this week's guest.

See you then -- can't wait!

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

Finally: Federal Judge Nails DOJ for Giving Pass to Antifa While Selectively Prosecuting Trump Supporters Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: TGIF Twofer — Dem Election Meddling and Biden Should've Taken a Nap Stephen Kruiser
Here's the Next Thing to Watch for in the Fani Willis Drama Chris Queen
This Country Cut Spending to the Bone, and You Won't Believe What Happened Next Stephen Green
How Atrocities, Beheadings, and Carnage ‘Heal Muslim Hearts’ Raymond Ibrahim
It's Science: Petting Dogs Is Good for You Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
How the Left Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Foreign Election Interference
Female Athletes File First-of-Its-Kind Lawsuit Against NCAA Trans Policy
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Chris Queen
Advertisement