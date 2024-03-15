FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Chris Queen

It's been Snow Day conditions here on Monument Hill since Wedneday afternoon, when our district went ahead and canceled school on Thursday even though a single flake had yet to fall. As unpredictable as the weather can be around here, Melissa and I joked it would be funny if the storm missed us completely for the first snow-free snow day.

Thursday morning we had 18 inches. Thursday evening, 30.

There's more on the way and, since I don't have to go anywhere or shovel anything, I'm just enjoying the views.

But most I'm looking foreward to today's live chat, and having Chris Queen back as this week's guest.

See you then -- can't wait!

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?