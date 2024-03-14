Biden Rewards Iran's Murder of 3 US Troops with a Cool $10 Billion

The Biden administration on Wednesday quietly issued yet another sanctions waiver to Iran, giving the terrorist regime access to as much as $10 billion in frozen assets. When Presidentish Joe Biden showed similar largess in September of last year, he promised that the money — "merely" $6 billion that time — could "only be spent on humanitarian purposes." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his government would spend the money however they damn well pleased, and then did.

It was less than two months ago when three American servicemembers were killed and another three dozen wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed terrorists on a U.S. observation post in Jordan.

"Have no doubt," the alleged President warned in January, "we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

"Or, and please hear me out on this one," Biden might as well have said, "maybe we should unfreeze another $10 billion of their assets so they'll have plenty of money to keep killing our people and sponsoring terrorism from Gaza, to the Red Sea, and around the world."

"Yeah, that's the ticket."

Meanwhile, Iran's Hamas proxies in Gaza refuse to release their hostages (including several Americans), and Iran's Houthi proxies in Yemen continue waging war on global trade and internet communications.

And Biden openly sides with Hamas on the issue of a ceasefire, is using our military to send relief supplies that Hamas will use, and only pretends to bomb the Houthis into submission.

Why is that?

Some in Congress are asking the same question. The English-language version of Iran International reported on Twitter/X this week that four members of the U.S. Congress — Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), Rep. Brian Mast (R-Mich.), Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) — wrote Sec. State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a letter raising "serious questions about the Biden admin's enforcement of Iran sanctions, calling for explanations about its decision to waive certain sanctions against the Islamic Republic."

"Since the US extended the sanctions waiver four months ago," Iran International reported, "the situation in the Middle East has deteriorated further, amplifying an already tense crisis." Judging by the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to double, triple, and even quadruple down on stupid, it's fair to conclude that worsening the crisis is a feature to them rather than a bug.

I only have one serious question.

Did the Big Guy get his 10 percent, or is he just doing all this as a favor to his buddy, Barack Obama?

Inquiring minds want to know — so where is the mainstream media?

