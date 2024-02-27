Joy Reid Asks Why We Need Babies When There Are So Many People Already Because She's a Moron

It seems like just earlier this morning I was writing about the idiot who set himself on fire and died to stop a genocide that isn't happening in support of a group of actual genocidal killers, [Steve, it was just earlier this morning —editor] but I've already come across someone even stupider.

Advertisement

And this one graduated from Harvard.

Joy Reid, the MSNBC host of "The ReidOut" (SWTDT?) since 2020 and a fixture on the left-wing network for a decade or longer, on Monday posted a TikTok video of herself going on an unhinged rant against having babies.

ASIDE: I'd like to take a moment to apologize to doors everywhere that have yet to be mounted in their frames if my use of the word "unhinged" tarnished them by association with Joy Reid.

"The United States has a population north of 327 million people," she said. "Why do we need more kids?"

This was Reid's "sharp" reply to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and his support for the state's recent IVF ruling and people having more babies. Slightly off-topic, but my old friend and BillWhittle.com colleague Scott Ott hosted a Right Angle segment on this topic last week (it hasn't been posted yet), and I learned a lot. The Alabama court's ruling was a narrow one, finding that since the current law (dating back to the 19th century!) doesn't make any exceptions, an IFV embryo counts as a human for determining civil liability for its destruction. That's all.

But reason and logic don't find much room in Reid's head alongside all the indoctrination already in there, so instead we're treated to thoughts like this one:

Are you saying the state of Alabama needs more kids? Why does the state of Alabama need more kids? More kids for what? There was a time when the state of Alabama absolutely needed more kids because, you know, Alabama was a slave state, and the mandate of the planter class in Alabama was for Black women to produce more kids because those kids were property and they could work more kids and make more money on their plantations.

Advertisement

You knew race and slavery we going to get worked in there eventually, didn't you?

The point is that Tuberville's point went wooshing over Reid's head like a gnat in a hurricane — completely unnoticed. There's a big difference between a wide-open border allowing in God-knows-who and families doing whatever they can, including IFV, to have babies.

“I mean, you also a white guy,” Reid said, adopting street language to make her point. “Are you saying 'the we' is white folks need more kids? Is this like a great replacement thing where you’re concerned that there’s not enough white people in the population versus the growth of the Latino population and the black population and the Asian American population, and so 'the we' is white people need to make white women have more kids, and that’s 'the we,' and that’s the why? Because it’s a little creepy. Little Handmaid’s Tale, don’t you think?”

The abortion rate for black women in this country (40 per 1,000 women of childbearing age) is over triple the rate for white women (12 per 1,000) and 50% higher than for Hispanic women (29 per 1,000). If Tuberville got his way on abortion, there would be a lot more black and Hispanic babies in this country relative to the number of white babies.

Tuberville is going to have to work a lot harder at this whole racism thing. I'd advise Reid to work a lot harder on her race-baiting schtick, but I'm sad to report that it's been working quite well for her for quite a long time. For the people she's ostensibly trying to help, not so much.

Advertisement

Exit Question: If Reid wanted to implicitly endorse the "replacement theory" that is just a paranoid delusion of us semiliterate conservatives, what would she have changed in her rant?

Recommended: WATCH: Biden Says 'I Wanna Get This Quote Exactly Right' Before Hilariously Failing

P.S. Help PJ Media get the truth out by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget that massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.

It'll piss off Joy Reid, I promise.