Hamas Is the Last Thing This Secretly Failing Nation Should Spend Money On

U.S. surveillance satellite Vela 6911 passed silently through space above the Atlantic Ocean on September 22, 1979, when it detected the telltale double flash of a possible nuclear explosion off the coast of South Africa. While neither country has ever admitted it, experts believe it was a joint nuclear weapons test — banned by treaty — between Pretoria and Jerusalem.

Advertisement

It's been a long time since apartheid-era South Africa was rumored to be working hand-in-hand with Israel on both countries' nuclear weapons programs, which the Carter administration helped keep quiet to avoid embarrassment. Today, the Jerusalem Post reports that major South African banks are believed to be providing platforms for funding Hamas, an organization that would happily nuke Israel if they could just get the money.

Ironic, isn't it, that the country most vocal about accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza is quietly supporting would-be genocidal killers?

Research conducted by The Jerusalem Post staff and several sources uncovered what appears to be a network of several South African organizations and straw man companies deeply involved with funding Hamas activities through the Al-Quds Foundation, an international group sanctioned by the US and outlawed by Israel, using accounts registered in major local South African banks: Standard Bank, Nedbank, and Absa.

The financial web spun by the Al-Quds International Foundation is a complicated one that, despite U.S. and Israeli sanctions, "continues its operations across the globe, featuring roughly thirteen branches in different countries, sometimes holding different names." You should also know that the Biden administration refuses to designate the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, which would come with severely tightened sanctions.

Advertisement

But weak-kneed Joe Biden won't always be president — I don't think! — and so South Africa really can't afford to be playing financial footsie with terrorist groups like Hamas.

You don't see much about it from the mainstream media, but South Africa is a failing state.

Scenes like this one from November have become common in recent years.

Gm. The signs of imminent social collapse in South Africa are all around you - when copper cable theft isn't enough, they strip copper piping from houses. pic.twitter.com/9DuqFSGE82 — k9_reaper (@k9_reaper) November 30, 2023

"Government incompetence, corruption and policy paralysis have left critical infrastructure in Africa’s most-industrialized nation in tatters," Bloomberg reported last year, "forcing companies to step into areas that are within the purview of the state in most countries."

“The government has failed South Africans in terms of what it’s supposed to do, which is provide services for citizens,” said Thabi Leoka, an independent economist and member of Ramaphosa’s Economic Advisory Council. Businesses are unlikely to provide for those not directly linked to their operations, leaving many behind, she said.

Daniel Mminele, chairman of Nedbank Group Ltd, put it more bluntly: "We are indeed, as many have said, running the risk of becoming a failed state because we’re already on borrowed time."

Advertisement

What South Africa needs is the honest government promised them by the ANC 30 years ago. What they'll get is more corruption and support for terrorists on the "gradually, then suddenly" voyage to failed statehood.

P.S. Help PJ Media get the truth out on stories like this one by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.

Recommended: 'Bidenflation II: Fiscal Boogaloo' Another Sequel Nobody Asked For