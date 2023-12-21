Speaker Johnson Dares Biden to Finally Do Something About the Border

As illegal aliens set record after record in busting our southern border, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that "significant action" is required and that it "must start" with none other than Presidentish Joe Biden.

In a letter to the president seen by Axios, Johnson urged Biden to re-adopt border control policies first used by President Donald Trump when he created some semblance of sanity.

"Statutory reforms designed to restore operational control at our southern border must be enacted, but the crisis at our southern border has deteriorated to such an extent that significant action can wait no longer. It must start now, and it must start with you," Johnson wrote.

Trump's border policies included at least three major changes. There was a travel ban on immigrants from terror-sponsoring countries like Libya, North Korea, and Venezuela. "Remain in Mexico" required asylum-seekers to do just that until they could show they qualified. And if all those failed, Trump tried to enforce a "zero tolerance" policy for illegals.

Is Biden going to act on any of those after basing a big chunk of his presidential campaign and three years of his term in office tearing them down?

Not. Gonna. Happen. Johnson can write all the letters he wants but Biden won't take executive action.

The Republican-controlled House did pass statutory reforms two months ago in H.R. 2, but the bill has since withered in the Democrat-controlled Senate. GOP negotiators have tried to compromise, willing to give up parts of H.R. 2 in exchange for the military and financial aid the White House wants for Ukraine and Israel. But Biden — or whoever is in charge of the Oval Office — seems so steadfast in allowing the chaos to continue that he has basically told House Republicans to get stuffed.

So let me give you a minor spoiler: nothing is going to happen.

The Associated Press reported today that a border deal may be "closer than it seems," but what does that mean in reality?

The sunny view, courtesy of the AP, is that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are ready to broker a deal just as soon as the Senate comes back into session on January 6 — and they do seem to share at least some common ground.

“We all know there’s a problem at the border,” Schumer said earlier this week. “Our goal is, as soon as we get back, to get something done.” And McConnell insisted that the talks "continue to make headway.”

OK, fine. Let's say Schumer and McConnell get their deal and it does contain provisions and money to get a handle on the border. They send the revised bill back to the House, and it passes. Let's also assume that Biden signs it into law.

Well... so what?

Whatever any compromise legislation might say, Biden and his impeachably negligent Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas will be in charge of putting those words into action.

Does anyone with more than three brain cells believe that Biden and Mayorkas will enforce it? They've spent the last three years ruthlessly not enforcing our existing border controls. Adding a few more will just give the White House a few more things to chuckle about.

