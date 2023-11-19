MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 6:54 PM on November 19, 2023

It isn't even Thanksgiving yet and already the only thing I can think about are turkey-bacon-roast-beef sandwiches made with the leftover turkey breast, piled high and completed with generous amounts of lettuce, tomato, and the magic of Durkee's Famous Sauce. 

Sorry, what was I supposed to be writing about?

I'll try to get my head out of the clouds long enough for Monday's "Five O'Clock Somewhere."

See you then -- can't wait! 

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

