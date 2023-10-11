You Won't Believe How Many Times Biden Lied About His Corrupt Family Business

When I first saw the number showing just how many times Presidentish Joe Biden had effectively lied when he said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” I was flabbergasted. And until now I have never, ever used the word flabbergasted. Well, maybe (unlike Biden) not never… but certainly not very often.

If only the same could be said about our alleged president and his estranged relationship with the truth.

But then I looked at that number again, thought a bit more about how Biden has spent a lifetime in public “service” telling lies without reservation or hesitation — oftentimes for seemingly no reason — and do you know what I realized?

“Yeah, 29,000 times is about right for this one story.”

I told you it was a big number.

America First Legal filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the National Archives to dig into Biden’s emails when he was Vice President, which are a matter of public record. Despite Biden’s insistence that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” what the archives showed was something a teensy bit greater than zero.

BREAKING Our FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has now revealed that then-Vice President Biden's Office had: 🚨19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca

🚨4,243 emails with Hunter Biden

🚨1,751 emails with Jim Biden

🚨3,738 emails with Jim’s Lion Hall Group pic.twitter.com/yFTfvvLqdC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 10, 2023

I’m no calculus surgeon, but I can add up simple rows of figures. And what those figures add up to is 29,067 instances in which Biden effectively lied about “never” having discussed business with Hunter.

But that’s just the icing on the Biden Crime Syndicate’s cake of ick.

Rosemont Seneca is Hunter’s investment firm, which is headquartered in Beijing. It was founded in 2013 with $1.5 billion in money from Communist China following Joe and Hunter’s joint visit there aboard Air Force Two. But — who knows? — maybe Biden père was just trading recipes with the Rosemont Seneca receptionist 19,335 times.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” Biden said in his October 2020 presidential debate against President Donald Trump. In August of this year, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed that the Biden Clan had received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine while Biden “served” as vice president.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency,” Comer wrote, “Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered.”

Then there’s Jim Biden’s Lion Hall Group. Senate Republicans looked into it last year and found that it had received payments from a Communist Chinese-financed consulting firm in 2018, which also paid monthly retainers to Jim and Hunter. It’s probably safe to assume that the Big Guy got his 10%.

I’d also point you to this 2019 story looking into “the Biden family’s strange business history.” In it, Politico admitted right up front that “‘Middle-Class Joe’s’ family fortunes have closely tracked his political career.” Harry Truman is supposed to have said, “You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.”

Joe Biden sure did get rich, and he sure as hell never produced a salable good or an honest service in the private sector.

Effectively lying about it 29,000 times is just part of what keeps Middle-Class Joe so honest.

